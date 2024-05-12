Security measures tightened, Rs 186.14 crore cash seized ahead of elections in Telangana: DGP

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Monday in the state, DGP Ravi Gupta underscored the paramount importance of conducting fair elections.

Elaborate police arrangements have been put in place, said the DGP. These measures include the deployment of various law enforcement agencies, comprising 73,414 Civil Police, 500 sections of TS Special Police, and 164 Companies of the Central Armed Police Force, among others.

In strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, the Telangana State Police has established a network of security checkpoints, including 482 fixed static teams, 462 static surveillance teams, and inter-state border checkposts.

Since the implementation of the MCC in March 2024, the Telangana police have confiscated cash amounting to Rs 186.14 crore, along with seizures of liquor, narcotic drugs, and other illicit materials. A total of 8,863 FIRs have been registered for various offences.

DGP Ravi Gupta stated that stern warnings have been issued to potential troublemakers. Additionally, a centralised control room will be operational at the DGP Office from Sunday to oversee polling activities.

With an intricate communication network in place, the Telangana State Police urges citizens to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly. The comprehensive security measures aim to ensure a smooth and peaceful electoral process, fostering democratic principles in the state.