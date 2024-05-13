Hyderabad: Murderer spreads chilli powder to evade cops, held

HYDERABAD: Days after an unidentified assailant allegedly murdered a techie with a hammer and spread chilli and turmeric powder to evade the cops, the Madhura Nagar police have arrested the accused.

The accused — Chandramouli — is a production manager at a film society. “He had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh from the deceased around 2-3 years back,” Panjagutta ACP S Mohan Kumar told TNIE and added, “According to his statement, he had already paid back Rs 15 lakh with interest but was being harassed to pay Rs 3 lakh more”.

Reportedly enraged by harassment, Chandramouli attacked the victim, Ravikumar, at his house.

The ACP revealed that Chandramouli was observing the movements of Ravikumar and doing a recce of his residence for the past 30-40 days. He noticed that Ravikumar’s wife and seven-year-old daughter went for a walk in the evenings, thereafter, he had planned the time of his attack.

On April 30, a week before Ravikumar was murdered, Chandramouli had entered Ravikumar’s house wearing a cap and a handkerchief to cover his face, the ACP said. However, he escaped when Ravikumar confronted him.

“On the day of the murder, Chandramouli entered the house again, when Ravikumar’s wife and daughter had gone for a walk. Ravikumar was sleeping when he hit him on his head with the hammer,” the ACP said.

He then spread chilli powder and turmeric powder and left the house. The CCTV cameras had captured the assailant’s footage. The police then traced the accused from the building to Chandramouli’s residence in Jubilee Hills.