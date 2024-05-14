A tribute to the maestro

HYDERABAD: Singing along to the Bengali songs penned by Rabindranath Tagore, the event titled ‘Unmesh,’ organised by Hansadhwani at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, marked the celebration of the 163rd birth anniversary of the renowned poet. Over 100 singers graced the stage, harmonising with the timeless melodies crafted by Tagore. Amidst the enchanting renditions that echoed through the auditorium for more than an hour, attendees had the opportunity to connect with Supriyo Basuthakur, the event organiser, who shared insights into the occasion.

Reflecting on Hansadhwani’s journey and their endeavour to unite voices in song, Basuthakur remarked, “This event commemorates the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore and unfolds concurrently across 11 states. The inception of Hansadhwani traces back to June 2023, when a dedicated group, led by Monika Basuthakur, ventured to Kolkata to perform Rabindra Sangeet with a chorus of 1,000 voices.

From that moment, our journey began, serving as a wellspring of inspiration. When we conceived the idea to honour Tagore’s birth anniversary, we extended our reach to include Telangana, culminating in today’s gathering of over 100 singers — a feat not easily accomplished. Witnessing individuals from diverse backgrounds in Hyderabad come together for this event fills us with immense joy. Simultaneously, similar celebrations unfold in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Odisha, and various other locales. We believe in the continuity of this tradition.”

Regarding the repertoire of songs showcased during the event, Basuthakur explained, “A selection of 20 songs was sung simultaneously across different states, as displayed on screens. Each composition resonated in unison, showcasing the uniqueness of this gathering. The musical arrangements originated in Kolkata, crafted by talented musicians. This meticulous preparation spanned nine months, culminating in our inaugural large-scale event. We aspire to perpetuate this tradition in the years to come.”