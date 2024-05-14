Hyderabad voters show apathy in voting, again

HYDERABAD: Once again, Hyderabad District voters have exposed their slackness when it comes to polling despite the government declaring a holiday for voting purposes. Voter turnout for 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad covering two Lok Sabha constituencies, Hyderabad and Secunderabad and partly Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency was abysmally low and failed to cross even 55%. Despite the ECI increasing the polling time by an additional one hour, the voters did not show interest in turning up to the booths to cast their votes.
All other Lok Sabha constituencies — Adilabad (ST), Peddapalli (SC), Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Medak, Chevella, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda, Bhongir, Waranagal (SC), Mahabubabad (ST) and Khammam polled over 60%.
Due to the three day holidays in a row from May 11 to 13, thousands of voters have taken advantage of these holidays, skipped the polling and went for vacation with families to beat the sweltering heat.
Also, the impact of simultaneous polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha in Andhra Pradesh which coincides with Telangana Lok Sabha on Monday was felt in Hyderabad. Many voters of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions who live in Hyderabad had left the city enmasse to their respective places in AP to vote.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the polling percentage in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency was 44.84% while in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, the polling percentage was 46.51%. In Assembly elections held in November 2023, Hyderabad district recorded 47% of polling.
However, this time, the approximate polling percentage in Hyderabad was 46.08%, followed by 48.11% in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, and 50.12% in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.
Despite creating large-scale awareness among the voters about ‘’Right to Vote’’ through Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, the citizens failed to show any interest to go to polling booths to cast their votes. As per the reports, around 47%- 48% of the voting was done in Hyderabad. Authorities feel that Hyderabad voters are active when it comes to criticising politicians and politics in general on social media, but go numb when it comes to casting their votes.