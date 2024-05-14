Hyderabad voters show apathy in voting, again

HYDERABAD: Once again, Hyderabad District voters have exposed their slackness when it comes to polling despite the government declaring a holiday for voting purposes. Voter turnout for 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad covering two Lok Sabha constituencies, Hyderabad and Secunderabad and partly Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency was abysmally low and failed to cross even 55%. Despite the ECI increasing the polling time by an additional one hour, the voters did not show interest in turning up to the booths to cast their votes.

All other Lok Sabha constituencies — Adilabad (ST), Peddapalli (SC), Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Medak, Chevella, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda, Bhongir, Waranagal (SC), Mahabubabad (ST) and Khammam polled over 60%.

Due to the three day holidays in a row from May 11 to 13, thousands of voters have taken advantage of these holidays, skipped the polling and went for vacation with families to beat the sweltering heat.

Also, the impact of simultaneous polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha in Andhra Pradesh which coincides with Telangana Lok Sabha on Monday was felt in Hyderabad. Many voters of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions who live in Hyderabad had left the city enmasse to their respective places in AP to vote.