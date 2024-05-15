Dengue’s mental toll

HYDERABAD: While high temperatures and stagnant pools signal the arrival of the monsoon season, it also poses a threat of dengue fever. The mosquito-borne disease is a major public health concern, and while physical symptoms such as fever, muscle pain and fatigue are widely reported, the impact of dengue on mental health is often overlooked.
Since May 16 is celebrated as National Dengue Day, CE takes a look at the potential mental health impact of dengue fever with the help of experts. Dr Yallappa NB, General Physician explained that most dengue cases are manageable but as soon as the platelet count drops below 50,000 it becomes crucial to exercise caution over physical as well as mental health.
Elaborating on the psychological symptoms of dengue fever, Dr Suprakash Chaudhury, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, said, “Anxiety, depression, and Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are common among individuals experiencing dengue fever.”
He further explained that in some cases symptoms of dengue fever are severe and life-threatening leading to anxiety and fear both during the illness and afterwards. Fear of recurrence or complications also tends to persist among such individuals exacerbating feelings of depression and leading to symptoms of PTSD such as intrusive thoughts, nightmares, and avoidance behaviours.
In some communities, there are stigmas associated with dengue particularly if there are any misconceptions about how the disease was transmitted. Such stigma can lead to feelings of shame and social rejection leading them to be socially withdrawn and isolated.
Moreover, dealing with medical expenses and loss of productivity as a result of taking time off from work or school can contribute to high levels of stress. Dr Chaudhury also mentioned how some individuals develop maladaptive coping mechanisms, such as substance abuse or unhealthy eating habits, as a way to deal with the stress of having dengue fever. He recommended strategies that can help individuals manage emotions and improve their well-being.
One of the most important ways to overcome the challenges caused by dengue fever is to seek support from individuals who can understand and offer encouragement. It is important for an individual suffering from dengue to stay connected with friends and loved ones, engage in activities such as hobbies that aren’t strenuous, and practise mindfulness techniques such as mindful meditation or mindful breathing which has been proven to help reduce feelings of anxiety, and if the psychological symptoms persist consider seeking help from a mental health professional.
Dr Ashish Chauhan, Internal Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad explained that individuals suffering from dengue fever are bound to experience mental discomfort. He suggested patients abide by the technique of “Rest, rehydration and reassurance” and also recommended some self-care strategies including a “good amount of high protein diet such as eggs, nuts, seeds and more along with constant rehydration and ample amount of rest at home.”