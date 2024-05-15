Dengue’s mental toll

HYDERABAD: While high temperatures and stagnant pools signal the arrival of the monsoon season, it also poses a threat of dengue fever. The mosquito-borne disease is a major public health concern, and while physical symptoms such as fever, muscle pain and fatigue are widely reported, the impact of dengue on mental health is often overlooked.

Since May 16 is celebrated as National Dengue Day, CE takes a look at the potential mental health impact of dengue fever with the help of experts. Dr Yallappa NB, General Physician explained that most dengue cases are manageable but as soon as the platelet count drops below 50,000 it becomes crucial to exercise caution over physical as well as mental health.

Elaborating on the psychological symptoms of dengue fever, Dr Suprakash Chaudhury, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, said, “Anxiety, depression, and Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are common among individuals experiencing dengue fever.”

He further explained that in some cases symptoms of dengue fever are severe and life-threatening leading to anxiety and fear both during the illness and afterwards. Fear of recurrence or complications also tends to persist among such individuals exacerbating feelings of depression and leading to symptoms of PTSD such as intrusive thoughts, nightmares, and avoidance behaviours.