Hyderabad’s battle against youth hypertension

HYDERABAD: In the complex web of modern healthcare concerns, hypertension stands out as a silent but formidable opponent. With its insidious nature and far-reaching implications, this “silent killer” has established itself as a major global health threat.

Even in the city of Hyderabad, hypertension quietly looms as a significant health concern, casting a shadow over the well-being of its populace. Every year on May 17, World Hypertension Day is celebrated to educate and promote awareness about hypertension— commonly known as high blood pressure. Hypertension is one of the leading causes of a wide range of health issues, including heart attacks, strokes, and kidney-related illnesses.

Not just the older generations, nowadays youth and adolescents are also at the falling victims of hypertension. “Hypertension in younger population is nowadays increasing in trend. It is mostly because of food habits and lifestyle,” says Dr Ravikanth Amshala, MD DM, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar.

Across India, there is a steady rise in hypertension cases among the children and adolescents. According to the study ‘Prevalence of and Factors Associated With High Blood Pressure Among Adolescents in India’, among children aged 10 to 12 years, 35.1% had high blood pressure, while among those aged 13 years or older, the prevalence was 25.1%. Obesity, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, stress, consumption of junk food and lack of physical activity are some of the main reasons behind the steady rise of hypertension cases among the youth.