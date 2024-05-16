Hyderabad water board chief inspects two STPs

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director C Sudarshan Reddy inspected two Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Attapur and Mir Alam on Wednesday. He also inspected the interception and diversion (I&D) point at Hassan Nagar.

Along with other Water Board officials, Sudarshan first visited the Attapur STP and instructed authorities to speed up the construction work. Even if the work is delayed due to unavoidable reasons, plans should be made to complete it on time, he said.

Later, he visited the recently completed Mir Alam STP, which is ready to be commissioned into operation. He examined the surrounding areas of the Mir Alam tank. The points from where the sewage enters the tank from nearby colonies have been identified.

Sudharshan asked the officials to put up a pipeline ring main around the tank and direct the sewerage to the newly constructed STP. For the diversion project, he told officials to complete the works in coordination with the GHMC and irrigation authorities.