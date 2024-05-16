Playful pet parenting

HYDERABAD: Pet parenting has been a trend for a long time and has become essential for many individuals. Understanding how to do it right is crucial, so CE spoke with J S Rama Krishna, the Business Head for Pet Food at Growel Group, who shared his insights on effective pet parenting.

Having been in the industry for 18 years, Rama Krishna is well-versed in pet care. He explained, “I am a pet parent too, and it’s better to refer to ourselves as pet parents rather than owners. In India, we have always treated animals as part of the family.

Even a cow would have a name and be referred to as ‘she’ or ‘he,’ never ‘it.’ While the term ‘pet parenting’ is relatively new, the concept has always existed in India. People have come to realise, especially after COVID-19, that pets are family members, not outsiders. Many people who live alone due to jobs or other reasons find comfort and companionship in their pets. Pets understand emotions, which is what makes them special.”

Discussing the importance of pet nutrition, Rama Krishna highlighted a gap in the market for vegetarian pet food. “About 32 per cent of India’s population is vegetarian, and we have 40 million households, many with a cat or a dog. Some people are uncomfortable with non-vegetarian pet food and resort to feeding their pets egg whites and vegetables. At Growel, we are launching a vegetarian range of pet food soon, using ingredients that cater to the nutritional needs of pets at different life stages.”