Hyderabad: Victim reports cybercrime in time; cops put on hold Rs 60L

HYDERABAD: Posing as a cop from Maharashtra, a cyber fraudster extorted Rs 60 lakh from a Hyderabad-based woman under the pretence that she was involved in a money laundering case.

The fake cops forced her to be on a Skype video call the entire night, told her that they had a warrant against her and that there would be dire consequences if she did not make the payment.

Under fear, the victim gave in and transferred the money to the specified account in the morning. But soon after transferring the money, she realised that she was duped and immediately alerted the cybercrime police.

As the victim had informed the police within the golden hour, the police were able to alert the bank and ensured that the money was put on hold within an hour.

“No police or government agency makes video/Skype calls to any person,” cautioned director of Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau Shikha Goel, through an official press release.