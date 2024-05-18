One dies in car-van collision in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An overspeeding car rammed into a stationary milk delivery van on Friday at Madhapur. On collision, the vehicle hit another delivery van parked in front of it, killing one milk vendor and injuring another.

At about 4.40 am, milk vendors Madaru Srinivas and Sanku Veera Ragavulu had halted their milk delivery vans near pillar No 1715C at Madhapur to load and unload milk cartons from one van to another. Ragavulu had parked his van behind Srinivas’ van. Meanwhile, a Kia Carnival car that was driven in a rash and negligent manner crashed into Ragavulu’s van and caused a collision.

Following which, Srinivas died on the spot and Ragavulu sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The accused, identified as G Rajesh, was travelling from Hitech City towards Jubilee Hills. The Madhapur police registered a case under IPC Sections 304A, 337 and 279 and took him into custody.