Standard response from non-voters in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The voter turnout was low again as usual this time in Hyderabad. Out of 100 people, only 70 voted, and here are 30 reasons the remaining 30 people gave for not voting:

1. My boyfriend was supposed to drive me to the polling booth, but we ended up fighting, so there was no other way to reach the polling station which was just 500 metres away from my house.

2. Everyone is corrupt, bro. Why should I vote?

3. If I vote, everyone will know that I’m over 18.

4. I’m Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya; I don’t have a voter ID.

5. Why would they ask us to vote on a holiday, that too on a long weekend?

6. There is no vote-from-home option.

7. Aree yaar!!! It’s too hot.

8. Voting is basically choosing, and I chose not to vote; hence, technically, I voted.

9. I just voted out a Big Boss candidate; how many times should I vote?

10. What will happen if I vote? Nothing. Instead, let me sit at home and do nothing.