Three injured as doctor slams accelerator instead of brake in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Three fruit vendors were severely injured when a doctor accidentally slammed on the accelerator of his car instead of the brake at 7.30 pm on Friday near Tapovanam Park, Bapu Ghat Road, Langar Houz. According to police inspector Raghu Kumar, the accident happened when Dr Rohit C Kanna, an ophthalmologist at LV Prasad Eye Institute, was returning home.

As he approached roadside fruit stalls, he hit the accelerator by mistake instead of the brake, causing his car to shoot onto the footpath and crash into the vendors.

The injured vendors have been identified as Tarun (20), Taufiq (28) and Sohail (35). Sohail sustained serious head injuries and his condition was said to be critical. The other two suffered fractures. All the three were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of IPC and Section 187 of MV Act (Driving above legal speed limits causing danger or distress to the lives of nearby road users) based on the complaint filed by the victims.