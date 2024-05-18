Tim Hortons: Brewing up excitement

HYDERABAD: The journey which started in Canada in 1964 and then in 2022 when it made way into India, Tim Hortons, the beloved coffee chain, has now finally arrived into the vibrant city of Hyderabad with the opening of its newest location. This marks a significant milestone of 30 stores for the Tim Hortons brand in India as it continues its expansion and brings its renowned coffee and delectable treats to the Indian market.
The newest store is in Inorbit Mall, offering an inviting ambiance where guests can indulge in an array of freshly brewed coffee, flavourful summer coolers along with made-to-order food options such as the savoury Cheese Melts & Piadinas. Drawing inspiration from the rich local artistry, the outlet showcases unique architectural elements reminiscent of the famed Cheriyal scroll paintings. These intricate designs reflect the motifs native to Telangana, inviting consumers to immerse themselves in the region’s cultural heritage.
Tarun Jain, CEO, Tim Hortons India adding to the excitement, says, “Hyderabad’s rich heritage and warm hospitality resonate deeply with our brand values, and we are thrilled to introduce our signature blends and delectable treats to the discerning palates of this city. We look forward to creating memorable moments and forging lasting connections with every guest who walks through our doors in Hyderabad.”
Embracing Hyderabad’s reputation as a city that blends tradition with modernity, Tim Hortons menu combines the best of old classics with new offerings. We first ordered their coffees—Cold coffee and Latte. They didn’t disappoint as usual. Next it was the turn of the summer special drink—Kaffir Lime & Passion Fruit Cooler. It had the right punch of flavours and was perfect in this sweltering heat.
Once we were settled in with our dose of drinks, it was time for us to try out their food menu. And what better way to do that than their famous donuts and timbits. We devoured their Boston Cream Donut, Vanilla Dip Donut, Cookies and Cream Timbit and Blueberry Filled Timbit. One bite of their Boston Cream Donut was enough for us to realise why it’s their bestseller. The Vanilla Dip Donut had a great vanilla flavour with vibrant sprinklers for garnish. Coming to their timbits, each mouthful had us engulfed in their delectable taste.
From their sweet offerings we moved to their all day breakfast menu and ordered a Bagel with Cream Cheese Tomato, Five Cheese Melt Sandwich, Chilli Cheese Toast and Smoky Paneer Piadina. All the dishes were appetising and full of deliciousness.
If you are a fan of great coffee, delicious food and an ambiance that takes you back to maple leaf inspired Canada, make sure to drop by Tim Hortons.