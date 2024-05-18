Tim Hortons: Brewing up excitement

HYDERABAD: The journey which started in Canada in 1964 and then in 2022 when it made way into India, Tim Hortons, the beloved coffee chain, has now finally arrived into the vibrant city of Hyderabad with the opening of its newest location. This marks a significant milestone of 30 stores for the Tim Hortons brand in India as it continues its expansion and brings its renowned coffee and delectable treats to the Indian market.

The newest store is in Inorbit Mall, offering an inviting ambiance where guests can indulge in an array of freshly brewed coffee, flavourful summer coolers along with made-to-order food options such as the savoury Cheese Melts & Piadinas. Drawing inspiration from the rich local artistry, the outlet showcases unique architectural elements reminiscent of the famed Cheriyal scroll paintings. These intricate designs reflect the motifs native to Telangana, inviting consumers to immerse themselves in the region’s cultural heritage.

Tarun Jain, CEO, Tim Hortons India adding to the excitement, says, “Hyderabad’s rich heritage and warm hospitality resonate deeply with our brand values, and we are thrilled to introduce our signature blends and delectable treats to the discerning palates of this city. We look forward to creating memorable moments and forging lasting connections with every guest who walks through our doors in Hyderabad.”