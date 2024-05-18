Woman, paramour kill man in Hyderabad, tried to project it as death due to heart attack

HYDERABAD: The death of a man due to suspected heart attack three months ago at Machura Nagar here turned out to be a case of premeditated murder carried out by his wife and her paramour. This came to light following the surrender of one of the accused.

The deceased, Vijay Kumar, 41, was a private employee. His wife Laxmi had been in a relationship with one Rajesh before her marriage. Even after marriage, Laxmi continued her relationship with Rajesh. When Vijay discovered this, he advised her to end the affair. Enraged by her husband’s interference, Laxmi allegedly conspired with Rajesh to kill Vijay.

Laxmi, Rajesh and his friend from Borabanda devised a plan to murder Vijay. They attacked Vijay with a dumbbell on his chest. After Vijay died, Laxmi made everybody, including her in-laws and their relatives, believe that her husband’s death was caused by a heart attack.

The shocking truth came to light when Rajesh’s friend, who was involved in the murder, surrendered to the Madhura Nagar police and confessed to the crime. Following this, the police took Laxmi and Rajesh into custody.