Woman’s family attacks hubby, mom-in-law in Hyderabad, Five held

HYDERABAD: Nearly a week ago, a woman and her family attacked her husband and mother-in-law in front of their residence at Begum Bazaar.

CCTV footage of the incident, now widely circulated, shows two men attacking the husband with sticks and pushing the mother-in-law.

The incident came to light following media reports that claimed that the woman’s family attacked the duo so that they could claim the insurance money. However, Begum Bazaar police maintained that it was a family dispute and there was a misunderstanding between the couple for the past few days.

“The couple has been married for 13 years and have three children,” the police said and added, “We have taken into custody the accused persons; investigation is on to find why the wife’s family attacked him.”

The victims, G Rameshwar and his mother Gangubai, were immediately rushed to the hospital. While Rameshwar has been discharged, Gangubai, who has a leg fracture, is still hospitalised.

Begum Bazaar police registered a case against five persons, all family members of the woman under Sections 324, 504 and 506 read with 34 of the IPC.