Riding high on passion

HYDERABAD: Plunging deep into her passion, N Lakshmi embarked on her entrepreneurial journey, diving headfirst into the hair and beauty industry. Starting with a deep dive into industry insights, she blossomed into the proprietor of her own salon and institute, nurturing aspiring professionals with a similar affinity for beauty. The Teal Salon, nestled in Kothapet, is a haven for skin and hair care aficionados, offering a spectrum of solutions. Reflecting on her journey thus far, Lakshmi shares her story with CE.

Recalling her transition into the realm of beauty, Lakshmi reminisces, “My journey began with a pivot to beauty and cosmetology after my initial studies. Working within a salon ignited the spark to venture out on my own. In 2012, I stepped into the beauty industry, initially as a franchisee of Jawed Habib.

However, my vision expanded, leading me to establish Lakshmi’s Academy, a platform to impart professional expertise to eager enthusiasts. Through this endeavour, I aim to empower individuals with comprehensive knowledge in skin, hair, and makeup, alongside contemporary aesthetics, all within a modest budget. Complementing the academy, Teal Salon, my brainchild, not only delivers top-notch services but also offers training in permanent makeup.”

Elucidating on the essence of Teal and its offerings, Lakshmi elaborates, “We pride ourselves on being a holistic family salon, catering to the diverse needs of every member. Our repertoire spans skin and hair care solutions, ensuring a tailored experience for all.”