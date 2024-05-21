Riding high on passion

HYDERABAD: Plunging deep into her passion, N Lakshmi embarked on her entrepreneurial journey, diving headfirst into the hair and beauty industry. Starting with a deep dive into industry insights, she blossomed into the proprietor of her own salon and institute, nurturing aspiring professionals with a similar affinity for beauty. The Teal Salon, nestled in Kothapet, is a haven for skin and hair care aficionados, offering a spectrum of solutions. Reflecting on her journey thus far, Lakshmi shares her story with CE.
Recalling her transition into the realm of beauty, Lakshmi reminisces, “My journey began with a pivot to beauty and cosmetology after my initial studies. Working within a salon ignited the spark to venture out on my own. In 2012, I stepped into the beauty industry, initially as a franchisee of Jawed Habib.
However, my vision expanded, leading me to establish Lakshmi’s Academy, a platform to impart professional expertise to eager enthusiasts. Through this endeavour, I aim to empower individuals with comprehensive knowledge in skin, hair, and makeup, alongside contemporary aesthetics, all within a modest budget. Complementing the academy, Teal Salon, my brainchild, not only delivers top-notch services but also offers training in permanent makeup.”
Elucidating on the essence of Teal and its offerings, Lakshmi elaborates, “We pride ourselves on being a holistic family salon, catering to the diverse needs of every member. Our repertoire spans skin and hair care solutions, ensuring a tailored experience for all.”
Operating an academy entails a meticulous curriculum, as Lakshmi explains, “Our courses encompass a comprehensive range of topics. From foundational skills like waxing and threading to advanced techniques like hair spa and permanent colouring. Emphasising the burgeoning trend of permanent makeup, including procedures like permanent eyebrows and hydra facials, we strive to instill international standards in our students, drawing from my own cosmopolitan training.”
Reflecting on the metamorphosis of the beauty industry over the years, Lakshmi observes, “From a realm shrouded in mystery, makeup has evolved into an indispensable facet of self-expression. What was once considered a luxury is now a daily ritual for many, underscoring the seismic shift in societal perceptions.”
In an age inundated with social media beauty hacks, Lakshmi advocates for a balanced approach, cautioning, “While social media offers a plethora of beauty insights, it’s imperative to discern between quick fixes and sustainable solutions. True skincare requires consistent, professional intervention, especially for stubborn concerns like pigmentation.”
Looking ahead, Lakshmi envisions consolidating her brand’s presence and fostering its growth. “My focus remains steadfast on nurturing my current ventures and solidifying their reputation. Expansion is on the horizon, but for now, I’m committed to perfecting what I’ve built,” she concludes, poised for the journey ahead.