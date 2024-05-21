Thriving young minds

HYDERABAD : Hosting its second Bala Kala Vikas event, M Eshwaraiah Art Gallery brings back a fun and educational experience where children can enjoy their summer vacation while honing their artistic skills. Bala Kala Vikas 2024, held at ES Art Gallery, Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, featured paintings from students of various schools in and around Hyderabad.

With the aim of encouraging and promoting students aged 6 to 18 in the field of art, Sanjay Kumar, director of M Eshwaraiah Art Gallery, has been hosting Bala Kala Vikas since 2023. The goal is to inspire youngsters to showcase their abilities and teach various art methods during the workshops. “Every child is a gifted soul to mankind, and each has a unique talent. Children aged 6 to 18 are interested and capable of learning a variety of art methods. These programmes provide an opportunity for the child and us to discover children with special talents,” said Sanjay Kumar.

The first part of the exhibition featured around 160 paintings on different themes and mediums of the students’ choice. Ninety students from fifty schools expressed their exceptional talent and unique thoughts. The exhibition showcased themes such as nature, wildlife, landscape, portraits, and more. From innocent drawings of huts, rivers, and trees to explorations of wildlife and divinity, the exhibition provides space for every evolving artist.