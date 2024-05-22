Rhythmic conversations

HYDERABAD: Satya Anvesh and Arin Dez, popularly known as Fleep&Arin, are trending in the city for a reason. This duo has stolen the hearts of many online with their music, which is particularly pleasant and offers peace whenever we listen. We finally had a chance to speak to them about their journey as they recently performed at the World of Whiskies.

Tell us about your journey and when you formed this duo.

Fleep: Basically, the music circle in the city was very small back then, so we met through mutual music friends in 2016. Then we started to collaborate on some cover songs and originals. We have been working together since 2016, and here we are. Over the years, we have honed our skills, and now people are liking it.

What’s your educational background and how did you get interested in music?

Fleep: We both have different educational backgrounds. Arin completed a BTech and I have a BBA. It was tough to choose music as a full-time career. We never pursued any music courses. My interest in music began when I was 18 or 19. Having a guitar is cool, right? So, I bought a guitar. Initially, I did not have any plans to learn, but when I started, I couldn’t stop.

Arin: I used to paint and sketch, but at one point, I got bored with it. It takes hours to complete a sketch, so I looked for something more entertaining. I started music when I was in class 9. I never took a course; it was all self-taught. Even while studying, I wasn’t sure I would pursue music as a career, but you keep doing things and they become something you love. Now, without music, it doesn’t feel good.

What was your parents’ reaction when you started pursuing music?

Fleep: By the time we started making reels on Instagram, we were fully into music. We never told our parents that we were going to pursue music. Even we weren’t sure initially. It happened step by step. We thought we’d study and prepare, but slowly, we started getting projects, and it became a profession. We didn’t surprise our parents with a big announcement. We just kept doing everything possible in this generation: uploading our songs on YouTube, Instagram, and other streaming platforms. It was like throwing stones at a tree; eventually, one will hit a mango.

What’s your inspiration?

Arin: We get inspired by music, not by any particular person. If you talk about inspiration, it’s the emotion that music brings. I can’t say I have a favourite artiste because if a song is good and makes you feel good, you keep listening to it. Even if you look at our reels, we don’t copy songs exactly as they are; we add our twist to it. Our intention is to express the art within us. It’s not about outside inspiration, but about expressing ourselves.