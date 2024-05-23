Musings of a poet

According to Prof Rishabha Deo Sharma, poetry is synonymous with social reform, “I firmly believe in leveraging words as a catalyst for positive societal change. The new generation of poets indeed crafts commendable poetry. I anticipate and endorse their honesty in portraying their experiences and emotions.”

As a poet, poetry heightens Praveen Pranav’s awareness of surroundings. “Today, poetry is transitioning from romanticism to realism, and my work reflects this evolution. After enduring five days in the corporate world, literature becomes my solace, and poetry serves as the medium where I feel most at ease expressing my sentiments,” shares Praveen.

Crafting poetry is not merely a source of pleasure but also a responsibility, feels Dr Rajeev Singh ‘Nayan’. “Poems have been my companions in both joy and sorrow. They provide solace, even in the bleakest of times. Many of my poems, which I find most fulfilling, have emerged from adverse circumstances. They signify the positive outcomes and resilience born from struggle. As an educator, poetry has also enriched my professional endeavours. In today’s era of social media, poetry stands as the optimal vehicle for expressing one’s thoughts. I advocate for the freedom of language in poetry, a principle evident in my creations. Whether composing ghazals infused with geet-like fragrances or blending the craft of ghazal into geet, my poetry often experiments with the integration of Hindi and Urdu,” he says.