Musings of a poet

HYDERABAD : Breathing vitality into Hindustani classical music in Hyderabad through their enchanting concerts, Tatvaa Arts has been delighting music enthusiasts for nearly three years. Following the success of over 200 concerts held in distinctive venues across India, they now embark on a novel artistic voyage — poetry. As they prepare to host their inaugural poetry session titled “Journey to the Soul” at district150 on May 25, let’s take a glimpse into what awaits, at the event.
With their debut poetry affair, Tatvaa Arts aspires to broaden its artistic spectrum, offering a platform for the exploration of diverse art forms and nurturing a deeper appreciation for the richness of Indian cultural expression. The evening will showcase esteemed poets and artists, including Prof Rishabha Deo Sharma, Praveen Pranav, Dr Rajeev Singh ‘Nayan,’ Varsha Sharma, Milan Srivastava, and Saket Gupta ‘Safar.’ These celebrated wordsmiths will intricately weave a captivating tapestry of poetry, inviting the audience to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and artistic expression. Let’s delve into their perspectives on poetry and discover what they bring to this event.
According to Prof Rishabha Deo Sharma, poetry is synonymous with social reform, “I firmly believe in leveraging words as a catalyst for positive societal change. The new generation of poets indeed crafts commendable poetry. I anticipate and endorse their honesty in portraying their experiences and emotions.”
As a poet, poetry heightens Praveen Pranav’s awareness of surroundings. “Today, poetry is transitioning from romanticism to realism, and my work reflects this evolution. After enduring five days in the corporate world, literature becomes my solace, and poetry serves as the medium where I feel most at ease expressing my sentiments,” shares Praveen.
Crafting poetry is not merely a source of pleasure but also a responsibility, feels Dr Rajeev Singh ‘Nayan’. “Poems have been my companions in both joy and sorrow. They provide solace, even in the bleakest of times. Many of my poems, which I find most fulfilling, have emerged from adverse circumstances. They signify the positive outcomes and resilience born from struggle. As an educator, poetry has also enriched my professional endeavours. In today’s era of social media, poetry stands as the optimal vehicle for expressing one’s thoughts. I advocate for the freedom of language in poetry, a principle evident in my creations. Whether composing ghazals infused with geet-like fragrances or blending the craft of ghazal into geet, my poetry often experiments with the integration of Hindi and Urdu,” he says.
Saket Gupta ‘Safar’s poetry predominantly embodies realism over romanticism. But for Varsha Sharma, among the myriad emotions bestowed by the divine, friendship stands out. “Through this programme, I intend to celebrate the essence of friendship in one of my poems. It’s an experimental Hindi piece exploring the theme of friendship,” informs Varsha. On the other hand, Milan Srivastava’s poetry traces back to the influences of his parents. “My father’s love for old Hindi songs and Nirgun singing, coupled with my mother’s devout nature and daily hymns, laid the foundation. Later, I honed my poetic skills by matching qaafiya (rhyme) with my sisters and crafting playful parodies of Bollywood tunes. It was through the works of Ghalib, Sahir, and Faiz that I discovered the amalgamation of worldly and spiritual musings. My poetry predominantly revolves around relationships and is penned in Hindustani, enriched with an urban vocabulary and an existential undertone,” concludes Milan.