GHMC suspends warehouse licence of BigBasket

Rameshwaram Cafe clarifies

Meanwhile, Divya Raghavendra Rao and Raghavendra Rao, founders of The Rameshwaram Cafe, issued a statement on X following a raid on their Madhapur outlet: “We have taken note of the observations made by the authorities on our Hyderabad outlet. We want to assure that we are fully committed to maintaining highest standards of hygiene and safety for the welfare of the customers. We are already looking into the matter and have ordered an internal inquiry to verify the facts and take stock of each outlet. We continue to extend all cooperation to the authorities in getting to the bottom of the matter. From the consumption perspective at our Hyderabad outlet alone, we require over 500 kg of urad dal weekly, 300 liters of milk daily and 80 to 100 litres of curd daily. The stocks found were sealed and unattended, intended for dispatch and not for consumption.”

“We comply with all laws governing material procurement, sourcing the highest quality products from the best vendors. We uphold the highest hygiene standards. Additionally, we would like to clarify that we have not received any show cause notice from the authorities and will continue to cooperate fully with them. We have always believed that it is important to maintain certain standard of food and services to win the hearts and souls of our consumers and we will leave no stone unturned to make that possible,” they said.