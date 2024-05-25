GHMC terminates two SFAs for harassment

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has terminated the services of two sanitary field assistants (SFA) for sexual harassment of a woman sanitation worker in the Gajularamaram circle of the Kukatpally zone.

GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose expressed outrage over the alleged sexual harassment of the woman sanitation worker. Based on a complaint received from the woman, senior officials, on the instructions of Kukatpally zonal commissioner, got an investigation conducted by deputy municipal commissioner and assistant medical officer health Gajularamaram circle. As per the joint preliminary report, evidence of sexual harassment was found. Following this, the GHMC has terminated the services of SFAs P Kishan and Ch Pranay.

Kukatpally zonal commissioner Abhilasha Abhinav said that the GHMC would not encourage such behaviour at any cost. ‘’We conducted a preliminary inquiry and, based on the findings, we have taken a decision terminating the two SFAs. Additionally, we have also written to the Internal Complaint Committee as per Vishakha guidelines. ICC will also take appropriate action and will give notices to the accused and refer to police for further action,’’ she said.