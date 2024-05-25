Telangana: Two ayurvedic medicines with misleading claims seized

HYDERABAD: In two separate raids on Friday, the DCA seized two ayurvedic medicines being sold with misleading claims of treating ailments.

In the first incident a medical shop selling Ayurvedic medicine, claimed to treat ‘Pneumonia’ in Gandipet, Rangareddy was seized.

While in the second case, amla juice, an ayurvedic medicine named ortho win gold oil was being sold with a label claiming to treat ‘diabetes’. The drug which is manufactured in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was confiscated by the officials.

Stocks of the medicines were seized during a raid conducted at a medical shop in Nizamabad.

As per the officials, advertising a medicine for the treatment of ‘Pneumonia’ and ‘Diabetes’ is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.