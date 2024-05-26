GHMC turns garbage vulnerable points into tea party for citizens

HYDERABAD: The Kukatpally zone of the GHMC has come up with a novel idea to eliminate the Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) which have become an eyesore in the city.

The civic body after eliminating the GVPs is transforming them into meeting points for people, including senior citizens, offering the gathering tea with the help of Self Help Group (SHGs) volunteers.

‘’Kudos to our SHG volunteers who are transforming GVP points into meeting points , offering Tea to people around at the same point. Strong message to the Garbage throwers !! Kudos to the team, keep up the Good work’’, Kukatpally zonal commissioner Abhilasha Abhinav tweeted on X. Citizens have hailed the initiative and welcomed the efforts of the GHMC.

To begin with, the initiative has been launched in GHMC circles of Quthbullapur, Alwal and Kukatpally. The GVPs have become a public nuisance as the foul smell emanating from them causes inconvenience to the public. GHMC officials said though the civic body is clearing the garbage to keep the city clean, the pubic has the habit of throwing the waste in the same place, an officials said.

“To stop this practice, we have decided that instead of enforcement activity we will spread awareness by serving tea to people leaving an impression on their mind,” the official added.

Apart from this, the GHMC has put flexi banners at the GVP points warning citizens of being fined Rs 500-Rs 1,000 for throwing garbage in open places.