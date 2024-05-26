Mentally ill man held for stealing & torching bike

HYDERABAD: The police apprehended a 25-year-old man, Mohd Feroz Khan, reportedly mentally ill, in connection with the theft of a two-wheeler and the arson of another vehicle.

On May 22, Feroz allegedly torched a bike that was parked in front of Panjagutta police station. On the same day, another two-wheeler was reported stolen from the same vicinity.

Through the examination of CCTV footage, the police identified the suspect as Feroz, who resided in Raj Nagar, MS Maqtha. Later, while patrolling within the jurisdiction of the Lake police station, cops spotted a man behaving suspiciously on the stolen two-wheeler, prompting them to hand him over to the Panjagutta police for further investigation.

An inquiry by the Panjagutta police revealed that Feroz had a history of mental illness and took treatment at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda and was responsible for both the arson and the theft.

The stolen vehicle was recovered, and Khan was produced before a court. Given his mental health condition, he was reportedly readmitted to the Institute for treatment.