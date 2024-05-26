Hyderabad

Mentally ill man held for stealing & torching bike

An inquiry by the Panjagutta police revealed that Feroz had a history of mental illness and took treatment at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda and was responsible for both the arson and the theft.
Image used for representation
Image used for representation
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police apprehended a 25-year-old man, Mohd Feroz Khan, reportedly mentally ill, in connection with the theft of a two-wheeler and the arson of another vehicle.

On May 22, Feroz allegedly torched a bike that was parked in front of Panjagutta police station. On the same day, another two-wheeler was reported stolen from the same vicinity.

Through the examination of CCTV footage, the police identified the suspect as Feroz, who resided in Raj Nagar, MS Maqtha. Later, while patrolling within the jurisdiction of the Lake police station, cops spotted a man behaving suspiciously on the stolen two-wheeler, prompting them to hand him over to the Panjagutta police for further investigation.

An inquiry by the Panjagutta police revealed that Feroz had a history of mental illness and took treatment at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda and was responsible for both the arson and the theft.

The stolen vehicle was recovered, and Khan was produced before a court. Given his mental health condition, he was reportedly readmitted to the Institute for treatment.

arrested
mentally ill man
stealing and torching bike

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com