597 trees identified as dried, dead in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 597 trees in different parts of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits have been identified as old, dried, dead and unsafe. Most of them are diseased and found leaning to one side. Secunderabad zone has 204 trees which are in precarious condition followed by 119 in LB Nagar and 106 in Kukatpally.

A GHMC team, which inspected the trees, has recommended felling of 530 of them as they could fall in case of bad weather, translocation of 57 and pruning of 10 trees.

A few days ago, a man died and his wife sustained grievous head injuries when an old tree had fallen on them in the Cantonment General Hospital at Bolarum. The victim along with his wife was going towards the parking lot when the 30-feet-tall tree fell on them.

Against this backdrop, GHMC undertook a survey to find out how many trees in the city were old, dried, weak, pest-ridden and on the verge of collapse. Peltophorum pterocarpum (Konda Chinta) and Delonix regia (Gulmohar trees) species are most common among these trees. GHMC officials said that the inspection team recommended felling of all the 204 trees identified in Secunderabad zone as dried, dead, and prone to fall in bad weather conditions.