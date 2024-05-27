597 trees identified as dried, dead in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 597 trees in different parts of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits have been identified as old, dried, dead and unsafe. Most of them are diseased and found leaning to one side. Secunderabad zone has 204 trees which are in precarious condition followed by 119 in LB Nagar and 106 in Kukatpally.
A GHMC team, which inspected the trees, has recommended felling of 530 of them as they could fall in case of bad weather, translocation of 57 and pruning of 10 trees.
A few days ago, a man died and his wife sustained grievous head injuries when an old tree had fallen on them in the Cantonment General Hospital at Bolarum. The victim along with his wife was going towards the parking lot when the 30-feet-tall tree fell on them.
Against this backdrop, GHMC undertook a survey to find out how many trees in the city were old, dried, weak, pest-ridden and on the verge of collapse. Peltophorum pterocarpum (Konda Chinta) and Delonix regia (Gulmohar trees) species are most common among these trees. GHMC officials said that the inspection team recommended felling of all the 204 trees identified in Secunderabad zone as dried, dead, and prone to fall in bad weather conditions.
In accordance with the rules, before taking any action such as removal or translocation, the GHMC would take the permission of the forest department.
The team has suggested removal of 78 of the 119 trees found weak in LB Nagar zone and translocation of the remaining 41 trees. Similarly, the officials have recommended felling of 100 of the 106 diseased trees in Kukatpally zone and translocation of six trees to different places.
In the Charminar zone, all the 99 trees have been recommended for removal. In Khairatabad, of the 40 trees identified, 20 have been proposed for felling, 10 for translocation and 10 for pruning. In Serilingampally, all the 29 trees have been proposed to be removed.