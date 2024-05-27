Hyderabad: Sudanese among 31 held for stealing smartphones

HYDERABAD: Intensifying the crackdown on smartphone theft in the city, Hyderabad police arrested 31 persons, including a Sudanese national, and retrieved 731 stolen phones.
The Commissioner’s Task Force identified that 15 members of a gang stole mobile phones from crowded areas in the city. All of them are natives of Hyderabad and are mutual friends, the police noted. After stealing smartphones, they would sell them to 16 persons who regularly purchase these stolen pieces.
The police added that the receivers were acquainted with mobile technicians at Jagadeesh Market and Abids, who unlocked the phones and used unauthorised applications to tamper with IMEI numbers to conceal their offences. The cops also revealed that the receivers of the stolen phones offered advance payments to those who stole phones to encourage them to snatch phones in bulk.
‘Smuggling via sea route’
Task Force DCP S Rashmi Perumal, through an official press release, said, “Subsequently, these cell phones were being sold to one Sudanese national, Mohamed Musa Hassan Gamaralanbia, who is illegally exporting these via sea route.”
Earlier in April, the police busted a smartphone snatching racket and revealed that stolen phones from Hyderabad were later traced and found in Sudan. They found that the thieves were mainly operating via Jagadeesh market and Abids.
The police arrested 17 persons, including five Sudanese nationals and retrieved 703 high-end smartphones. However, the phone-snatching gang continued to steal phones from the city.
Earlier this month, two thieves killed a trader in Gudimalkapur when he resisted their attempt to snatch his phone.
Following this, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said the police are identifying hot spots where phone snatching is prevalent and promised to increase security in these areas.