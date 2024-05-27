Hyderabad: Sudanese among 31 held for stealing smartphones

‘Smuggling via sea route’

Task Force DCP S Rashmi Perumal, through an official press release, said, “Subsequently, these cell phones were being sold to one Sudanese national, Mohamed Musa Hassan Gamaralanbia, who is illegally exporting these via sea route.”

Earlier in April, the police busted a smartphone snatching racket and revealed that stolen phones from Hyderabad were later traced and found in Sudan. They found that the thieves were mainly operating via Jagadeesh market and Abids.

The police arrested 17 persons, including five Sudanese nationals and retrieved 703 high-end smartphones. However, the phone-snatching gang continued to steal phones from the city.

Earlier this month, two thieves killed a trader in Gudimalkapur when he resisted their attempt to snatch his phone.

Following this, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said the police are identifying hot spots where phone snatching is prevalent and promised to increase security in these areas.