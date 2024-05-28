Telangana: Rat faeces, coloured, spoilt meat found in restaurants

HYDERABAD: A task force team from the Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS), Telangana, conducted inspections at restaurants in Khammam and Rangareddy districts on Sunday.
At Rest Inn in Khammam, the team found synthetic food colours, colour-coated and spoiled tandoori chicken, marinated chicken, fried chicken, and chicken kebabs, all of which were discarded. They also seized improperly labelled coconut powder, weighing 6.5 kg, noodles (30.5 kg), and unlabelled turmeric powder (60 kg). Improper storage of semi-prepared and raw food items in the refrigerator without proper labelling and covering was noted, and temperature regulation was not being maintained. Additionally, food handlers were not wearing hair caps, gloves, or aprons, and there was no water analysis report for the drinking water used.
At High Spirit Restaurant on Khammam bypass road, the team found synthetic food colours and seized improperly labelled saunf (5 kg) and coconut powder (5 kg), along with substandard quality chilli. Expired food items were found and discarded. Food handlers were without hair caps, gloves, and aprons. Improper storage of vegetables and non-vegetarian food in the refrigerator, as well as prepared and semi-prepared food without proper covering, was observed. Samples were collected and sent to a lab for analysis.
At Haveli Westside on NTR Bypass Road in Khammam, the CFS team found synthetic food colours, which were discarded. They also discarded expired rava and papad, and improperly labelled penne pasta, apricots, cashews, vinegar, and jeera powder. The required hygiene was not maintained in the cooking area, and rusted machinery was found. Food handlers were without proper hair nets and aprons, and no pest control measures were being followed.
Within the Rangareddy district limits at Taaza All Day Breakfast in Medchal, the team found food colours in the store room, and vegetables including lemons, unfit for consumption, were discarded. Dalchini found in the store was also not in proper condition and was discarded. Medical records of food handlers were not available, and unlabelled tea powder and infested foxtail millet were found and discarded.
At the Train Theme Restaurant in Kompally, the team found infested cashew stock, cauliflower, and onions in bad condition. Samples were collected and sent to the lab for analysis.
At Prism Restaurant and Bar in Vattinagulapally, the team found expired food items. Rat faeces were found in the store room, and vegetables stored for a long time in the refrigerator were substandard. Stagnant water and a foul smell were observed in the kitchen.