Telangana: Rat faeces, coloured, spoilt meat found in restaurants

HYDERABAD: A task force team from the Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS), Telangana, conducted inspections at restaurants in Khammam and Rangareddy districts on Sunday.

At Rest Inn in Khammam, the team found synthetic food colours, colour-coated and spoiled tandoori chicken, marinated chicken, fried chicken, and chicken kebabs, all of which were discarded. They also seized improperly labelled coconut powder, weighing 6.5 kg, noodles (30.5 kg), and unlabelled turmeric powder (60 kg). Improper storage of semi-prepared and raw food items in the refrigerator without proper labelling and covering was noted, and temperature regulation was not being maintained. Additionally, food handlers were not wearing hair caps, gloves, or aprons, and there was no water analysis report for the drinking water used.

At High Spirit Restaurant on Khammam bypass road, the team found synthetic food colours and seized improperly labelled saunf (5 kg) and coconut powder (5 kg), along with substandard quality chilli. Expired food items were found and discarded. Food handlers were without hair caps, gloves, and aprons. Improper storage of vegetables and non-vegetarian food in the refrigerator, as well as prepared and semi-prepared food without proper covering, was observed. Samples were collected and sent to a lab for analysis.