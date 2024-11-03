RTC reduces rental bus fares, announces special services in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Saturday announced a reduction in fares for its contract (BOC) buses, which are available for rental to the public. The revised fare reductions include a decrease of Rs 11 per km for Palle Velugu buses, Rs 7 for express buses, Rs 8 for deluxe buses, Rs 6 for super luxury buses and Rs 7 for Rajdhani buses.

During a review meeting at Bus Bhavan, TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar encouraged people to consider booking RTC buses for rentals to Sabarimala and Shubha Muhurtham.

In addition, the TGSRTC will operate special buses during Karthika, connecting Hyderabad to popular Shaivite shrines such as Srisailam, Vemulawada, Dharmapuri, Keesaragutta and other others. Special packages are also available for trips to Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu for Karthik Poornami on November 15.

Separate buses will run every Monday to the Pancharamalu, a group of five ancient Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh.

Advance reservations for these special services can be made on the TGSRTC website (http://tgsrtcbus.in).

Statement denies claims

The TGSRTC on Saturday released a statement refuting rumours circulating on social media platforms about a hike in bus fares on the Nizamabad-Hyderabad route.

They clarified that the Garuda Plus bus fare, which was previously Rs 520, had been reduced to Rs 430 to match the capital charge. However, the RTC emphasised that for several months, the ticket price for these two services had remained at Rs 430. Currently, the corporation is implementing regular charges across the state.