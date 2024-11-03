Telangana: Deepotsavam to be held at temples until December 1, says endowments minister

HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has announced that the Karthika Deepotsavam will be celebrated at all temples managed by the department till December 1. The Deepotsavam rituals will be held daily from 6 pm to 8 pm.

As part of the festivities, participating devotees will receive two pramidas (lamps), along with wicks and oil, free of charge.

The department will also provide pasupu (turmeric), kumkuma (vermilion) and blouse pieces to women devotees. Prasadam will be distributed to attendees, and local artistes will take part in cultural programmes, with special performances scheduled on Mondays and Pournima (full moon) day.

Temple funds, along with donations from patrons, will support these celebrations. Special water ponds will be set up for devotees to release their lamps, and additional rituals, such as abhishekam, homas and the Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam, will also be conducted.

In certain locations, river aarti ceremonies will be held. The TGSRTC will run special buses for devotees travelling to major temples.

The minister will attend the Karthika Deepotsavam at Keesara Ramalingeswara temple on November 4.