Each story perfectly blends comedy and tragedy: Director Pasha

HYDERABAD: “What is your name?” asked the General. Instead of responding like any normal person, Anwar, the jittery government clerk, sneezed right in his boss’s face! It was unintentional (of course), but certainly not the first time Anwar had embarrassed himself. Terrified by the possible consequences, Anwar’s frantic, side-splitting attempts to rectify his mistake had the audience at The Park roaring with laughter. This is just one of many clever, hilarious moments from the play ‘Tea with Everything’.

Director Mala Pasha shared the story behind the quirky title, saying, “I named it Tea with Everything because in our Indian culture, tea is a staple. It’s there in every celebration, every gathering—it’s part of life. Today, wine and whiskey may have taken over, but for me, it’s always been about tea. Now, South India might be more about coffee, but I grew up on tea with everything.”

She further explains, “The idea for this play began with an image from Sonagachi, the red-light district of Kolkata. I imagined dancing girls taking a break from entertaining customers, sitting together, chatting, and calling out, ‘Oye, bring us some chai!’ Then, little Chotu comes running with the tea. That simple, heartwarming image inspired Tea with Everything. From there, tea became a symbol—a drink that connects all these characters, bringing warmth and a sense of togetherness.”

‘The Torn Curtains’ production ‘Tea with Everything’ is a collection of stories which begins with ‘The Writer’, where a writer suffering from creative block humorously narrates her stories to the audience. Bespectacled and always impeccably dressed, she delivers each tale with ironic wit, offering the same alternate ending every time. Shikha Gupta shines in this role, bringing the character’s humour and quirks to life.

The first story, ‘The Sneeze’, hilariously portrays a simple sneeze spiralling out of control when Anwar (played by Ch Rohit Kumar) sprays General Charles Kirby (Frank Talluto) during a theatre event. Poonam Chandana plays Zara, Anwar’s ever-patient wife, while Kaveeta Abhichandani takes on the role of the General’s equally formidable spouse.

Next up is ‘Defenseless Creature’, a comedic showdown between a loud, overbearing woman and a sickly bank manager suffering from gout and frustration. As she unleashes her overpowering voice and twisted logic, the beleaguered manager, played by Siddharth G, struggles to maintain his sanity, with Daanish as the hapless clerk. Madhu Swaminath nails the role of the relentless woman, leaving the audience both exasperated and amused.