Hyderabad Police to launch drive against helmetless riders

HYDERABAD: In view of death three motor-cyclists in road accidents in three days, city traffic police are launching a special drive from Wednesday onwards against those not wearing helmets and violators of other traffic rules.

The police in a press note released on Monday listed fatal accidents involving two-wheeler riders. On November 1, a 48-year-old rider succumbed to the head injuries he sustained after colliding with a DCM van at Goshamahal. Similarly, on November 2, a 25-year-old woman came under the wheels of an RTC bus and died at Tarnaka.

The next day, a 49-year-old man died of head injuries on NTR Marg. He was found to be driving his two-wheeler in the wrong direction. In all these incidents, the victims were not wearing helmets.

“During the current year so far, there are 215 fatal road accidents out of which 100 victims were motor-cyclists and their death occurred because they were not wearing helmets,” the press note read.