HYDRAA survey on alleged encroachments

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) conducted a survey in Ameenpur on Tuesday, following high court orders, in response to complaints of park and road encroachments.

The survey was carried out with officials from the Joint Director Survey Office, HMDA, Municipality and Revenue departments.

According to HYDRAA, the residents of Venkataramana Colony complained that one Golden Key Ventures has been encroaching roads along with the park space of more than an acre.

In accordance with the high court’s directive, the survey covered over 150 acres across five survey numbers, with residents from Venkataramana Colony, Chakrapuri Colony, and neighbouring areas, along with Golden Key Ventures’ managers, present during the process.

The survey helped establish boundaries for the land and park areas involved, according to HYDRAA.