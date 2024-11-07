CID arrests duo for defrauding jobseekers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested two persons for allegedly duping people by falsely promising them jobs in foreign countries and handing them falsified documents for employment.

Two accused, Ghanta Sunil Kumar, 28, and Chikati Navyasri, 25, have been named out of the many others allegedly involved in the case.

Sunil, director of “Abroad Study Plan Overseas Educational Consultancy” in KPHB Colony, is also involved in two similar cases, the police said.

Like Sunil, several others including Ghanta Anil Kumar, Kottu Sai Ravi Teja, Kottu Sai Manoj, Shubham and Vamshi, operated offices across Hyderabad, Vijayawada and New Delhi, the CID probe revealed, adding that they collectively defrauded 100 people across India.

‘Took Rs 5 lakh from each victim’

CID officials said the accused made false promises to job seekers by assuring them guaranteed jobs in Malta and other countries. They allegedly collected an amount of Rs 5 lakh as commission from each victim and gave them false documents. “When the victims went to Malta, they were not provided with any jobs and had to return to India, sustaining heavy financial loss in the process,” the CID said on Wednesday.

The scam came to light after a job seeker from Karimnagar approached the police claiming that he and his friend had lost Rs 8 lakh due to false promises made by the firm. The CID traced and arrested the two accused persons and sent them to judicial remand. The sleuths are on the lookout for the remaining accused.