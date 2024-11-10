Students take charge of community wellbeing

KAMAREDDY : In a unique blend of education and community safety, Kamareddy police have launched student-led safety clubs to address critical issues like cybersecurity, road safety, women’s safety, ragging and drugs. Under the programme, students are enlisted as ‘safety ambassadors’ to help them gain leadership skills and inspire change among their peers, families and communities.

At the official launch held in a private function hall in Kamareddy on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sindhu Sharma said that students, with their natural influence, can effectively reach out to the community. “Their voices resonate; they’ll inspire families, friends and neighbours. With this initiative, we want students to recognise their role in society and spread awareness on key safety topics,” she said.

These student-led safety clubs consist of six students each, supported by four parents and a faculty member.

The safety ambassadors will regularly conduct awareness sessions in their schools and colleges, ensuring that the message becomes a part of the institution’s ongoing activities. More than 1,000 students have already been inducted as ambassadors, ready to spearhead safety awareness across the district.

District Collector Ashish Sangwan praised the Kamareddy police for this innovative programme, noting that learning about these core issues from a young age would instil good conduct and social responsibility in students. “These young ambassadors are fortunate — they are positioned to make a real difference and guide others toward positive conduct,” he remarked, congratulating SP Sharma on designing such a forward-thinking programme for the community.

In a symbolic start to the initiative, officials led the ambassadors in an oath-taking ceremony, marking their commitment to championing these critical social issues.

Kamareddy DSP Nageshwar Rao, other police officials and college principals were also present to support the programme’s launch.