Man killed by kin over money dispute

HYDERABAD: A man was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law over a money dispute of Rs 2 lakh on Sunday morning.

The accused has been identified as Ismil and the victim Saber.

According to Mailardevpally police, a few months ago, Ismail took Rs 2 lakh from his brother-in-law Saber. As Saber asked Ismail to return the money, he allegedly attacked him with a huge stone on his head and died on the spot.

The police registered a case under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is on.