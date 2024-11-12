Trio arrested for peddling ganja in different parts of Hyderabad; Two absconding

HYDERABAD: Balapur police apprehended three persons for allegedly peddling drugs in an open area near VNR Aerocity on Sunday. The cops seized 170 grams of Ocean Ganja (OG), nine kg of dry ganja and Rs 2 lakh cash.

According to the police, the accused — Bandari Sunil (30), Mohammad Aslam (32) and Mohammad Akram (30) — were allegedly in contact with two suppliers who instructed them to peddle drugs for incentives.

The cops said Mohammad Idres Khaleem and his cousin Mohammad Abbas, both absconding, procured OG and dry ganja through the dark web. Then, they divided the OG into packets of three grams and five grams; similarly, packed dry ganja into packets of 100 grams to sell it to customers in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Film Nagar, Miyapur, Uppal, Balapur and Shamshabad.

The accused sold a three-gram pack of OG at Rs 12,000; a five-gram pack at Rs 18,000 and a 100-gram pack of dry ganja at Rs 3,000, the officials said. “The network uses social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp for communication to deliver the drugs,” the police added.

According to the police, Idres Khaleem shared the locations of the customers with the three accused and directed them to deliver the drugs. After reaching the location of the customer, the accused reportedly deleted the entire communication in the chat and collected the money either through cash or UPI. All the accused persons have a criminal history, they noted.

“As of now, the main accused, Idres Khaleem and Abbas, are absconding. We are also carrying out further probe to identify the consumers,” said Balapur Inspector M Sudhakar.