Managing diabetes in children

HYDERABAD: November 14 — for some, it’s just a date on the calendar. But for countless families around the world, World Diabetes Day is a reminder of the everyday reality filled with careful planning, constant awareness, and countless choices just to keep their children healthy and safe from the disease.
Imagine a seven-year-old learning to check her blood sugar at every meal or a teenager who has to think twice before he or she shares a snack with friends. For these kids, “just being a kid” is a little different, and for their parents, there’s the delicate balance between keeping their child safe and letting them feel like, well, any other child.
For Sowjanya Ganivada, MSc FND, Consultant Clinical Dietitian at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, it’s not just about giving nutrition advice; it’s about helping families navigate a world where sugary treats and processed foods are everywhere. “When I talk to parents, it’s often about the little changes — like opting for whole grains instead of white bread or picking lower-sugar fruits. It’s a lifestyle shift, not a quick fix,” she says.
Small choices like these build up to make a big difference, helping kids keep their blood sugar steady and, just as importantly, feel full and satisfied.
These changes, however, aren’t always simple. The constant struggle between the need to be alert and the temptation to indulge occurs when the family is at a party or when the child is out with friends. Explaining why you must forgo the birthday cake is difficult when you’re eight years old.
Dr G Sandeep Reddy, Consultant Endocrinologist at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, has seen the emotional toll diabetes can take on kids. It’s not just about physical health — it’s about helping kids understand that they’re not different or “less” because of their condition. “Diabetes management can feel overwhelming, especially for children who just want to fit in with their friends,” he says. And sometimes, that stress can impact their growth, confidence, and self-esteem. Children need reassurance, he says. They need to feel understood, loved, and, above all, not alone in this.
For parents, that means talking more openly about diabetes and making it a part of life — not a taboo or a burden. Kids are far more likely to follow their care routines when they feel included and when it’s something they understand, not just a rule they have to follow.
Sowjanya Ganivada echoes this, saying that getting children involved in their care can make a world of difference. She shares that kids often take pride in preparing a meal or choosing which healthy snacks to have on hand. “It’s empowering for them. They feel like they’re taking control, rather than being controlled,” she says.
And then there’s play, which is sometimes overlooked. Dr Reddy emphasises how crucial physical activity is — not just because it helps with blood sugar control, but because it’s one of the few places kids get to let loose, laugh, and just be kids.
He says, “Exercise is one of the simplest ways to help manage diabetes, and it’s also good for their mental well-being. Kids need to be able to run, jump, and play. They need a chance to feel free.”
So, as we observe World Diabetes Day, it’s a chance to honour the kids who are managing this condition with bravery and resilience. It’s about appreciating the parents who are there every step of the way and who make countless choices and sacrifices to ensure their kids can live as fully as possible. And maybe, for the rest of us, it’s a reminder to be there for these families — to offer understanding, to ask how we can help, and to remember that while diabetes might demand a lot, it doesn’t define these kids or their families.
Healthy sweet alternatives
Dark chocolate
Millet flour baking
Dry fruit laddoos
Fruit-based treats (smoothies, yoghurt parfaits, custards, etc…)
Savoury snacks such as roasted or boiled chickpeas, makhana (fox nuts), or whole-grain crackers
Nut butter and multigrain
Advice for parents
Open communication with kids
Educate yourself and the kids
Involve them in the process
Emotional support
Encourage normalcy (don’t make them feel different)
Create a healthy routine and celebrate their achievements