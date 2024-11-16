Please your palate

HYDERABAD: Music that hits the sweet spot in your ears and makes you jive, a cosy, relaxing ambience, and most importantly, food that satiates both the palate and tummy—these are the things that make up what we call a ‘one-of-a-kind’ experience. The Trojan Pub & Kitchen at Lulu Mall in Kukatpally offers exactly this experience and more.

As we walked into Trojan, we were famished and so we quickly ordered some refreshing mocktails that could accompany all the delicacies to be savoured. These mocktails had interesting names too — Troy Sunrise and Hecuba’s Hope.

Now, it was time for starters. Pahadi Chicken Kabab, Malai Broccoli, Paneer Fingers, Cheesy Nachos, and Mexican Chicken Skewers. A satisfying start to the meal, these finger foods got us smiling instantly. The chicken, in particular, was absolutely flavourful, and the paneer was crispy on the outside, which elevated the dish. The nachos were great to munch on too, with the cheese just adding to the flavour.

And as Hyderabad gets a little chilly, the soup and salad were ideal choices — the Tom Yum Soup was tangy and soothing and the Quinoa Salad gave that healthy touch to the meal.

But we weren’t done just yet; for the main course, we tucked into Pan Asian, Indian and Continental cuisines. From the Pan Asian section, we relished the Thai Pai Chicken and Red Thai Curry with Jasmine Rice. From the Indian section, we had some Garlic Naan which paired excellently with the Sri Lankan Chicken Curry. Already on the Indian food wagon, we tucked into the Kadai Chicken Rice Bowl and the

Palak Paneer Rice Bowl. From the Continental section, we devoured the Spaghetti Aglio e Olio and BBQ Chicken Pizza — this was the perfect end to an absolutely satisfying main course.

But what is a meal without some dessert? To satiate the sweet tooth, we wolfed down the Walnut Brownie with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream on top.

Needless to say, as we trotted back home, we were absolutely full — of both food and happiness!