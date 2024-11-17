Two in Hyderabad held for duping people with part-time online job offers

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested two individuals on Saturday for allegedly duping people under the guise of offering part-time online jobs.

The accused, Krishna Babanrao Pawar and Ramakant Jivan Dhanawate, both from Maharashtra, are linked to 140 cases across India, with nine cases in Telangana.

The police said the accused came to Hyderabad to open new accounts and stayed in Gachibowli. They colluded with other cyber fraudsters, using a Telegram ID to lure victims with part-time job offers. Initially, victims made small investments and received returns, but were later pressured to invest larger amounts.

Once the money was transferred, the fraudsters displayed fake profits on a website, but victims were unable to withdraw their funds.

After a Hyderabad-man lost Rs 1.61 lakh, the Hyderabad police registered a case under 66(C), 6(D) Sections of IT Act, 2000 and Sections 318 (4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of BNS.

The police have warned the public not to trust fraudulent calls or invest in unauthorised websites. Cyber crime complaints can be reported to 1930 or at cyberpolice.gov.in.