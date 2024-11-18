Hyderabad Valves conference concludes

HYDERABAD: The third edition of the Hyderabad Valves, established in 2019 with the mission to advance non-surgical methods of valve replacement such as TAVI, TMVR, and TPVR, concluded on Sunday.

The event was dedicated to the memory of Professor Alain Cribier, a pioneer who performed the world’s first transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in 2002 and devoted his life to training colleagues worldwide in this transformative technique.

The professionals connect, share, and learn from pioneers in the field. Leading cardiovascular surgeons and interventional cardiologists from India and beyond guided the two-day program, featuring in-depth discussions on 12 complex structural heart cases.

The highlights of Hyderabad Valves 2024 included over 25 live case studies from around the world, with six cases broadcast from Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The agenda covered advanced topics such as TAVR with various valve platforms, TAVR Valve-in-Valve with valve fracture techniques, TMVR with LAMPOON, BASILICA, and more.