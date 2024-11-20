ED attaches assets worth Rs 2.43 crore in Blossoms Oils, Fats Limited case

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth Rs 2.43 crore (book value) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with the Blossoms Oils & Fats Limited case. The attached properties, belonging to Sarvade Vinod Kumar and Jan Shakti Oil Products Pvt Ltd, represented by M Venkata Nagendra, include both residential and commercial assets.

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI BS&FC, Bengaluru, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Blossoms Oils & Fats Limited and others. A chargesheet was filed by the CBI on February 19, 2019, in the Court of the XXI Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate-cum-Special Sessions Judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad.

Blossoms Oils & Fats Limited, its directors and associates were accused of defrauding Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and Indian Bank by availing loans using forged documents. As much as Rs 266.74 crore were then diverted for personal use through associate group companies, causing illegal financial losses to the banks.