Restoring balance with chiropractic care

HYDERABAD: When we think of chiropractic care, the first thing that often comes to mind is someone lying on a table while their spine cracks and pops. But there’s a lot more to it than just that noise. CE recently had the opportunity to sit down with
Dr Sandeep Kumar to talk about the real purpose behind chiropractic care and how it can help people feel better, function better, and even solve problems they might not have thought were related to their spine.
Dr Kumar explained chiropractic care as a way to balance your spine, which is the foundation of your entire nervous system. “Every human spine has some kind of misalignment or subluxation, which we focus on correcting,” he said.
When the spine is misaligned, it can put pressure on the nerves and discs, leading to a variety of issues — back pain, neck pain, headaches, and even dizziness. “The spine is connected to everything in the body. If it’s not in the right position, it can throw things off,” he further added.
Chiropractic care isn’t just about fixing back pain. Dr Kumar explained that many of his patients, especially those who work desk jobs all day, come to him complaining of things like migraines or dizziness. “The upper part of the spine, especially the cervical spine, can affect things like blood flow to the brain, causing these symptoms. When we adjust that part of the spine, a lot of times, it’s not just the pain that goes away, but other symptoms too,” he said.
Dr Kumar shared a recent experience where a patient he treated for back pain also had irregular periods. “She had been dealing with amenorrhea, which is the absence of periods. I was adjusting her back, not even thinking about her menstrual cycle, but after a few sessions, her periods returned to normal,” he said.
It turned out that the nerve she was getting treated was also connected to her reproductive organs. Dr Kumar has seen this happen before — something he never expects, but which can be a surprise.
A lot of people are nervous about chiropractic care, especially when they hear those cracking sounds during the adjustments. However, Dr Kumar said that the process is completely safe: “The cracking sound is just the release of air from the joints, not something that should be feared when done properly. Chiropractic care is one of the safest therapies out there,” he explained.
He also pointed out that it’s much less riskier than surgeries, where complications are more common.
Dr Kumar talked about the importance of maintaining good posture and staying active to support spine health. “A lot of people with sedentary lifestyles, especially desk workers, start to develop poor posture, and that puts strain on the spine,” he said.
He recommended exercises like yoga or simple mobility stretches to keep the spine aligned and prevent long-term damage. “Keeping your body moving helps maintain the right alignment,” he explained further.
But chiropractic care isn’t a one-size-fits-all treatment. “It’s about a personalised approach, where we assess each patient individually, often with scans like X-rays or MRIs, to see exactly what’s going on,” he said. This helps him determine the best way to treat issues, whether it’s back pain or something less obvious, like digestive issues or even sleep problems. “When the spine and nervous system are functioning better, everything works better,” Dr Kumar added.
For anyone trying chiropractic care, Dr Kumar advised, “Take care of your posture, stay active, and if you’re struggling with pain or other symptoms, see a chiropractor. We can help restore balance to your body.” Chiropractic care isn’t just about pain relief — it’s about helping your body heal and function the way it’s meant to. And sometimes, it’s the things you never expected that get better along the way.