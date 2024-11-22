Ex-BRS MLA, aides booked for grabbing land

HANAMKONDA : Subedari police have registered a case against former BRS MLA Banoth Shankar Naik and his aides for allegedly grabbing land at New Shayampet in Hanamkonda. The incident came to light on Thursday morning.

According to Subedari Inspector P Satyanarayana Reddy, the complainant, Rudroju alias Jallipalli Padmavathi, said her father, Jallipalli Pentaiah Chary, purchased 497 sq.yd of land in Survey No. 186 from one Maram Veeraiah. In 2009, Padmavathi’s father registered 248.5 sq.yd in her name, while the remaining portion was registered in the name of her mother, Jallipalli Anjali.

In 2015, Padmavathi’s mother transferred her portion to Padmavathi. Subsequently, Padmavathi obtained house construction permission from GWMC and built a compound wall.

On November 16, they visited the property and discovered that a portion of the compound wall had been demolished. They found a woman occupying the property illegally. When Padmavathi confronted her, the woman claimed that the house belonged to the ex-MLA.

The woman called several associates of the accused, including Ajmeera Venkat Naik, Banoth Prem Naik, Banoth Mohanlal and others. The group allegedly trespassed on the property, attacked Padmavathi and her family and tore Padmavathi’s saree, outraging her modesty. They also threatened her family, demanding that they vacate the land. Subsequently, she filed a complaint and a case was registered against Shankar Naik under various section of the BNS, the ASI said.