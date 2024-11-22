Telangana Min Sridhar lays stone for Rs 300 crore aerospace facility

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the new manufacturing facility of city-based Raghu Vamsi Group.

The state-of-art-facility, to be developed at a cost of Rs 300 crore at Shamshabad Aerospace Park, is expected to create 1,200 direct jobs over the next three years.

The new facility will feature manufacturing bays for 15 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and will also house dedicated areas for R&D and assembly. The Vamsi Group has acquired eight acres of land from the government for the facility, which will cover 2,00,000 sq.ft.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister emphasised that the company has played a crucial role in strengthening Telangana’s aerospace industry, which is a cornerstone of India’s defense manufacturing sector. “This advanced facility will fulfil Rs 2,000 crore worth of existing orders, enhancing Telangana’s stature as a global aerospace and defense hub,” he added.

The Vamsi Group is a key supplier of critical components for engines powering renowned aircraft like the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 MAX. The company also partners with global aerospace giants such as GE Aerospace, Rolls-Royce and others to supply engineered components essential for aviation innovation. It further supports Indian organisations such as DRDO, ISRO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

To support its global ambitions, the Vamsi Group has expanded its manufacturing capabilities through partnerships and joint ventures with industry leaders such as ITP Aero (Spain), Rave Gears (USA), Adani Defence, and Part East Robotics.

Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu also stated that incentives will be given to industries in tier-two and three towns under the recently launched MSME policy in order to encourage the establishments.