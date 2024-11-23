Taste of Telangana

HYDERABAD: As food enthusiasts, we’re always eager to explore the latest additions to the city’s culinary landscape. One recent standout is an authentic Telangana-inspired menu at Aidu, located in Jubilee Hills.

Aidu, which means ‘five’ in Telugu and Kannada, offers a diverse selection of dishes from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, all under one roof. Its ambiance captures the essence of South Indian culture, with artistic plating on plantain leaves and interiors that exude southern luxury and warmth. Dedicated to elevating South Indian cuisine to global prominence, Aidu’s Telangana Food Festival has quickly become a favourite among food lovers.

This new menu is a celebration of Telangana’s rich culinary heritage, featuring traditional ingredients and locally-inspired techniques. From the flavourful Paya Shorba, a traditional Telangana soup infused with South Indian spices and Golichina Mamsam, Telangana style stir-fried mutton, to Nalla Karam Chicken Wings, the crispy deep-fried chicken wings coated in spices and tossed in black chili masala, each dish pays homage to the heart of Telangana.

For vegetarians, highlights like Palleturi Mushroom Vepudu, the marinated mushrooms tossed in dry roasted masala, elevated the umami flavour and brought the depth of regional spices and flavours to the fore. Main courses include Telangana classics such as Pachi Pulusu with Mudda Pappu and Mulakada Mamsam with Butter Naan. The mutton in Mulakada Mamsam was tender and the drumsticks added a nice punch to the rich, aromatic gravy.

The menu also offers a variety of biryanis and rice dishes, including the aromatic Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani and the tangy Gongura Mutton Pulao, all crafted to evoke the true spirit of Telangana. For a sweet finale, desserts like Shahi Tukra Tart with Sitafal Cream and Double Ka Meetha add a delectable, regional twist to beloved classics.