GHMC told to expedite work on reservoirs

HYDERABAD: MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore on Saturday instructed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to expedite the completion of under-construction underground reservoirs in the city limits.

He inspected the ongoing construction of the underground reservoirs at the entrance of Lake View Guest House and opposite the Secretariat.

GHMC officials told Dana Kishore that the construction of underground tanks — capacity of 10 to 40 lakh litres — has been undertaken at 12 places on an experimental basis, of which four have been completed.

According to the MAUD Principal Secretary, the underground tanks are being constructed to drain rainwater and prevent water from stagnating on the roads and to avoid traffic problems.

‘Clean roads for govt celebrations’

Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming “Praja Palana - Praja Vijayotsavam”, organised by the state government at Tank Bund, Secretariat and Necklace Road on December 7, 8 and 9, Dana Kishore instructed the officials to make the main roads connecting these areas clean and beautiful.

Additionally, he told the officials to lay new asphalt, conduct repairs and install markings and signboards wherever necessary.