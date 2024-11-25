Boy chokes to death after eating multiple pooris at once

HYDERABAD: An 11-year-old boy tragically died on Monday, allegedly due to choking after eating more than three pooris at once during lunch at school, police said.

According to the boy’s father, who filed a complaint, the school contacted him to inform him that his son experienced breathlessness after consuming "more than three pooris" simultaneously.

The sixth-grade student was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital by the school staff. However, the hospital referred him to a super-specialty hospital for advanced treatment.

Despite their efforts, the doctors at the super-specialty hospital declared the boy dead upon examination.