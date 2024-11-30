Festive fiesta

HYDERABAD: Thanksgiving is all about warmth, gratitude, and indulging in delightful dishes. For cafes, it’s an opportunity to craft a menu that evokes the spirit of the holiday while offering unique twists on classic favourites. This Thanksgiving, Café Delhi Heights, located at Level 4, Inorbit Mall, was all decked up to celebrate the festive spirit. Ongoing till November 30, the specially curated Thanksgiving menu has everything one can look for.

Whether you immerse yourself in dishes like Winter Green Salad, Tomato Tortilla Soup (with turkey or duck), Oven Roasted Turkey with roasted vegetables, Winter Harvest Pizza, Creamy Vegetable Au Gratin, Pasta Aglio Olio, and Poached Salmon Steak or Winter Squash and Chocolate Cheesecake and Baked Apple and Cinnamon Pie — it’s a win-win situation.

After carefully looking at the menu, we ordered two of the best two dishes — Oven Roasted Turkey with roasted vegetables and Poached Salmon Steak. The roasted turkey was delicious and the mashed potatoes along with rosemary red wine jus binded the dish together.

Whereas, the flaky salmon steak melted in our mouth and the crunchy sauteed broccoli and asparagus along with potato duxelle coated our mouth with deliciousness. To further elevate our dining experience, we ordered two drinks from their main food menu — Irish Cafe Latte and Outstanding Kick.

The coffee was freshly brewed and served with a hint of vanilla and the Outstanding Kick drink had the perfect balance of fresh watermelon, orange and pineapple juice.

No celebration is complete without dessert! We indulged in the decadent Winter Squash and Chocolate Cheesecake and its rich creamy texture and vibrant orange colour was the perfect sweet finale to our Thanksgiving meal.