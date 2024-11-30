Forum orders Vasavi Hospital, two doctors to pay Rs 10 lakh for negligence

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, has directed Vasavi Medical & Research Centre, Lakdikapul and two doctors to jointly pay Rs 10 lakh compensation for negligence in treating the complainant’s mother, who died of cardiac arrest.

According to the complainant, A Rajesh, a resident of Masab Tank, his 75-year-old mother went for a routine angiogram. She had no history of ailments such as blood pressure, diabetes and heart related diseases, he said.

After performing an angiogram, the doctors informed Rajesh that his mother had two blockages in the heart and advised insertion of stents.

According to him, doctors claimed that there were no risk involved in performing the procedure. However, later he was told that his mother passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Rajesh said that the hospital refused to give him the case sheet pertaining to his mother’s treatment.

In its defense, the opposite parties denied the allegations claiming that the complainant’s assumptions arose due to lack of knowledge of the medical field. The hospital claimed that Rajesh’s mother was treated after thorough investigation and explaining to him about the risk involved.

However, the consumer forum observed that the hospital treated the patient with multiple procedures at one go knowing very well that she was not prepared for the subsequent procedure of angioplasty.