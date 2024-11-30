‘Music is my breath’

HYDERABAD: She left all in awe as she seamlessly rendered — with her utterly magical voice — compositions by Annamacharya, Tyagaraja, and Muthuswami Dikshitar, among other greats. At the 66th Annual Art Festival of the South Indian Cultural Association (SICA) at Ravindra Bharathi, Sudha Ragunathan showed all, yet again, why she is a recipient of the Sangeetha Kalanidhi award, the highest honour in Carnatic music. Her voice itself is music to the ears, so her music is an elixir for the soul. She opens up to CE about Hyderabad, her journey, and more.

How was it performing in Hyderabad?

I always love performing in Hyderabad because there are a mix of people in the audience — Telugu speakers, Kannadigas, Tamilians, and of course, Hindi speakers. The audience is very affectionate, appreciative, and reciprocating.

That is what matters at the end of the day, doesn’t it? For an artist, the response from the audience is very important. We don’t plan every song; instead, we see the way the audience responds and go about it like that. They are very knowledgeable too, since many of them learned music when they were young.

Could you tell us about your journey?

My amma, V Choodamani, used to teach students while I, a three-year-old, would just sit and play and hum along as they sang. We were devotees of Bhagwan Sathya Sai Baba and would visit him to take his blessings. Every time we went, he would always ask me to sing bhajans. So, the thirst to learn more bhajans was always there because I had to prove myself to him. So, this was my beginning in music.

I got an Indian government scholarship to study music under Dr ML Vasanthakumari, who became like a second mother to me. I would spend all my free time with her, watching and absorbing everything she did, how she approached each concert, and how she interacted with her audience, organisers, and accompanying artists.

There was no formal teaching. When I would provide vocal support on stage, it was very scary because you never knew when she would suddenly stop.